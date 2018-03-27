Editor's note: This article is part of the Deseret News' annual Ten Today series , which explores the relevance of the Ten Commandments in modern life.

At least half of Americans, regardless of their own religious preferences, say each of the Ten Commandments are still important principles to live by, according to a Deseret News poll. The online poll was conducted March 10-13 by YouGov and Y2 Analytics among 1,000 Americans and an additional 250 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Opinions about each commandment and whether it is important to live by today vary by age, gender, and religious group. Learn more by exploring the data below.