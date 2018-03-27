LEHI — The Utah Department of Transportation will begin preliminary work Monday on a $450 million, two-year project to rebuild the I-15 Technology Corridor between Main Street and state Route 92.

Preliminary activities include excavation near the frontage road, temporary widening of I-15 to restripe lanes, removal of median barriers and placement of temporary barriers.

Drivers and nearby residents can expect work to take place overnight, seven days a week, with lane closures on I-15.

During the main phase of the construction, which is expected to begin in mid- to late April, crews will add two additional lanes to I-15 in each direction, build a new bridge over I-15 at Triumph Boulevard, build one-way frontage roads between S.R. 92 and 2100 North, build new interchanges at S.R. 92 and 2100 North, reconstruct 13 bridges at cross streets and railroad crossings, and add bike and pedestrian connections.