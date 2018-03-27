SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly told officials at the Salt Lake International Airport that his ex-wife was about to blow up a plane is once again facing charges after the case against him was initially dismissed, according to court documents.

Henry Richard Butters, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with emergency reporting abuse regarding a weapon of mass destruction, a second-degree felony.

He was charged with the same offense on Dec. 28, but the case was dismissed on March 6 when the state wasn't ready to proceed with the preliminary hearing and the judge denied a request to continue it, according to court records.

On Tuesday, prosecutors refiled their case.

On Sept. 25, Butters called Salt Lake Airport police and told them his ex-wife "was going to bring the flight down" and "she has something and she's aboard the aircraft," the charges state. He also claimed that his ex-wife told him she was going to "blow up the plane," the charges state.

Police were able to track down the plane the ex-wife was on.

"She had no idea what was happening," according to court documents. "Ms. Butters was cooperative and after a thorough search, nothing was found and she was allowed to continue on the flight."

Court records note that Butters has made false reports about his ex-wife to police in the past.