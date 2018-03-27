YouTube and the NBA have agreed to a major multiyear advertising deal that will allow YouTube TV to add its logo to the courts featured in the NBA Finals beginning this year, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the NBA Finals will be addressed as “The Finals Presented by YouTube TV."

The logo for YouTube TV will be featured throughout the Finals, even making it on the court for whichever teams play in the NBA’s championship playoff series.

Here’s one example of what the logo could look like on the court:

I played at photoshopping it into a court... pic.twitter.com/ylyu7xenPN — Hit the Glass (@HitTheGlass) March 27, 2018

The logo will also be added to courts during the WNBA Finals and the NBA G League Finals, according to the press release.

The deal also means YouTube TV will be included “in ABC commercial spots and in-game call outs, along with having a major presence across the NBA’s digital and social media assets,” according to the release.

According to Business Insider, this is just another way the NBA and YouTube have teamed up. Right now, NBA TV is included in the basic package for YouTube TV. The league pass can also be streamed on the service.

YouTube TV will also sponsor the 2018 and 2019 World Series, as well as streaming deals for Los Angeles FC and the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer, according to Variety.

YouTube TV first launched in April 2017 in select cities. Back in September, YouTube announced that the streaming service would be available in Salt Lake City.

The service, which costs $35 for the basic package, includes all national news channels, ESPN, FX and local TV stations, among many others.