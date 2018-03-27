Building self-driving cars or rockets that could send people to Mars isn’t enough for Elon Musk. He reportedly wants to build things using … Lego-like bricks.

Musk tweeted Monday that his Boring Company will unveil new merchandise that includes “lifesize Lego-like interlocking bricks made from tunneling rock that you can use to create sculpture (and) buildings."

New Boring Company merch coming soon. Lifesize LEGO-like interlocking bricks made from tunneling rock that you can use to create sculptures & buildings. Rated for California seismic loads, so super strong, but bored in the middle, like an aircraft wing spar, so not heavy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2018

That’s right. Lego-like pieces, but from real, excavated rocks.

He said the rocks are “super strong” but “bored in the middle,” which means they will be easy to carry around.

Musk did not announce when these products would be available or how much they’ll cost.

However, he said the first kit “will be ancient Egypt — pyramids, Sphinx, temple of Horus, etc.”

First kit set will be ancient Egypt — pyramids, Sphinx, temple of Horus, etc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2018

Musk has a sense of humor about this new venture.

And they said I’d never be a rock star … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2018

According to The Verge, the Boring Company is now digging tunnels in California and Maryland, where it will reportedly get the rock for the kits.

The company plans to build various modes of transportation in the future that will require those tunnels, which means “there will be plenty of newly removed earth if even half of those ever come to fruition,” according to The Verge.

The Boring Company said on its website’s frequently asked questions page that it plans to take all the excavated dirt and “recycle the earth into useful bricks to be used to build structures.

“This is not a new concept, as buildings have been constructed from earth for thousands of years including, according to recent evidence, the Pyramids,” the website reads. “These bricks can potentially be used as a portion of the tunnel lining itself, which is typically built from concrete.”

The Boring Company’s primary goal appears to be building better transportation systems. One of those plans includes building networks of tunnels in Los Angeles that would have sleds carrying cars and other vehicles, according to Digital Trends.

The Boring Company also proposed an East Coast-based project called the “DC-to-Baltimore Loop,” which is “a high-speed underground public transportation system” that will eliminate heavy traffic in the area.