SALT LAKE CITY — Niantic announced its latest update to "Pokemon Go," which will add a little more substance to the augmented-reality game.

The game will now include two new research concepts, with daily activities and an ongoing story for players.

Field Research requires gamers to stop by PokeStops locations in the game, where they will learn daily “objectives that include discovering and catching certain Pokémon or engaging with battles, among other things,” according to pokemongolive.com.

Meanwhile, players can participate in Special Research, which pokemongolive.com claims "will take you on a journey to make important discoveries!”

“Both types of research offer great rewards, including a variety of useful items and even encounters with certain Pokémon!” according to the press release. “You can complete as many research tasks as you want every day, leading to a full day of adventures. These tasks also have different levels of difficulty, so the more challenging a research task is, the greater the reward waiting for you.”

Completing a task will earn gamers one stamp. Collect seven of those and you earn more rewards.

Participating in Field Research and Special Research will help gamers learn more about a Mythical Pokemon named Mew, who will be added to the game.

According to The Verge, the update is the biggest one for "Pokemon Go" since it added real-life weather conditions to the game in December, and it comes as other franchises, such as “Jurassic World” and “The Walking Dead,” add their own augmented-reality games.

Google recently announced it plans to open up its Map platform to allow game developers to build new games using augmented reality and real-time locations, according to Engadget.