SALT LAKE CITY — If $415 is a little too steep for those wishing they could attend the Utah premiere of the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” how about $10 instead?

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that 40 orchestra tickets will be sold for each performance at $10 a piece throughout the show’s duration, which will run April 11-May 6 at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater. The first digital drawing will start April 9, just two days before the opening night of the show on April 11.

The digital drawing is accessible through the official "Hamilton" app or through their lottery website, and will open at 11 a.m. two days before each performance and close one day before the performance at 9 a.m. Both winners and non-winners will be notified the day prior to the performance via email and text messaging. Each winner may purchase up to two tickets with a credit card before 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance, or the tickets will be forfeited. Tickets can be claimed two hours before the show at will call using a valid photo ID.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Sydney Mogotsi does a little celebration after purchasing her tickets as hopeful ticket buyers wait in line at The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City for Hamilton tickets to go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Starting April 9, 40 "Hamilton" lottery tickets per performance will be available for $10.

No payment is necessary to participate in the lottery and only one entry per person is permitted for each performance. "Hamilton" lottery hopefuls must be 18 years or older to enter, and winning tickets are non-transferable.

Go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery for more details.