LEHI — The Utah Department of Transportation will begin work on improving the intersection at Main and State streets beginning Monday.
The project includes widening Main Street from the northbound I-15 ramps to State Street; adding a new traffic signal at Main Street and 1200 East; upgrading the traffic signal and railroad crossing at Main and State streets; and installing raised medians on Main Street.
UDOT said area residents can expect day and night work seven days a week as well as occasional noise, dust or vibrations. All lanes will remain open during daylight hours, but there will be single lane closures overnight in each direction.
A four-day road closure at the railroad tracks east of State Street on 1200 East to Hunter Grove Lane will take place, but UDOT has yet to provide a date.
The project is expected to wrap up in July.