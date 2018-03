CLEARFIELD — The public is invited to attend an open house on Wednesday, April 11, to learn more about proposed improvements on I-15 in Davis and Weber counties.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clearfield Community Arts Center, 140 E. Center.

The Utah Department of Transportation project would extend the express lanes from Layton to I-84 in Riverdale in Weber County.

Project personnel will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.