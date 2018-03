ALPINE — The Alpine Nature Center is looking for at least 50 volunteers to help plant shrubs in Lambert Park on Saturday, April 7.

The project will begin at 9 a.m. on the southwest side of the park. The park can be accessed by Grove Drive, Box Elder Drive and Alpine Boulevard. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, shovels and other planting tool, as well as their own water and lunch.

Volunteers will also be need to water the plants through the summer.