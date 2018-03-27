COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The Utah Department of Transportation will hold an open house on Tuesday, April 10, to discuss potential improvements in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 2277 E Bengal Blvd.

UDOT is conducting an environmental impact study along Little Cottonwood Canyon Road and the Bypass Road. The study will evaluate potential improvements that reduce peak congestion and improve recreation and tourism experiences in the canyon, including managing the number of vehicles on the roads and improving roadway.

For more information about the study visit udot.utah.gov/littlecottonwoodeis.