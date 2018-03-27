FARMINGTON — Lagoon will open its gates on weekends beginning Saturday at 10 a.m., weather and other factors permitting.

The amusement park will be open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., through April 29. Saturday hours will be extended until 10 p.m. on May 5 and on the Memorial Day weekend. The park will then open daily June 1.

In addition to the rides and games, Lagoon will host an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday. During opening weekend, a family of six or more may purchase single day passports for $41.95 per person plus tax. To purchase passes, log on to lagoonpark.com and enter the promo code BUNNY18.

During the season, single day passports are $58.95 for adults, $52.95 for senior citizens and $41.95 for children under 48 inches tall. Season passports are $124.95 per person or $114.95 if four or more are purchased at the same time. The offer expires June 3. A season passport for senior citizens is $57.95, and a season parking pass is $60.

The park, located 17 miles north of Salt Lake City, boasts more than 55 rides, Lagoon A Beach waterpark (which will open later in the season) and historic Pioneer Village.