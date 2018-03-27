HERRIMAN — The Herriman City Attorney's Office will not file charges against a former Herriman High School teacher who was under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a 17-year-old student.

Unified police announced in January that the former teacher was being investigated for allegedly sending text messages to a girl starting last school year. Last week, police said they had submitted their case to the attorney's office to be screened for possible charges, but the case was declined.

The former teacher was never arrested. The Deseret News has opted not to name him. His employment ended on Nov. 27, 2017, according to the school district.

Word of allegations against the former teacher were first raised by student journalists at Herriman High School who published a story in the Telegraph student newspaper, only to have the articles taken down by the Jordan School District less than 12 hours after they were posted online.