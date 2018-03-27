PROVO — Utah County residents can drop off household hazardous waste on Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the west parking lot of the Provo Towne Centre, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd.

Items that can be dropped off include medications; gasoline and motor oil; batteries; solvents and paint thinners; antifreeze; aerosol cans, paints and stains; pesticides and herbicides; glues and adhesives; fluorescent bulbs; mercury thermometers; photographic chemicals; paper for shredding; and glass bottles and jars.

Tires, fire extinguishers, electronics, ammunition, explosives, compressed gas tanks, asbestos materials, and medical, biological or radioactive waste will not be accepted.

Residents should bring the waste in the original containers, if possible, and all waste must be capped or sealed.

However, residents can dispose of electronics for free Monday, April 9, through Friday, April 13, and Monday, April 16, through Friday, April 21, at the North Pointe and South Utah Valley solid waste districts. The South Utah Valley district is located 2450 W. 400 South, Springville; the North Pointe district is located at 2000 W. 200 South, Lindon.

For more information, call 801-851-7525 or log on to utahcountyhealth.org/hhw.