Here’s a look at the news for March 27.

Updated LDS policy allows another adult in leaders’ interview

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint announced big changes to its policies late Monday, according to the Deseret News.

The church will add four new statements centered around preventing and responding to abuse to the Handbook of Instructions for local LDS leaders.

The changes will shift “the way bishops and stake presidencies counsel victims of sexual abuse and how they conduct interviews with church members, including women and children,” according to the Deseret News.

One of the changes allows for an adult to sit in on leaders’ interviews.

“When a member of a stake presidency or bishopric or another assigned leader meets with a child, youth or woman, he or she should ask a parent or another adult to be in an adjoining room, foyer, or hall. If the person being interviewed desires, another adult may be invited to participate in the interview. Leaders should avoid all circumstances that could be misunderstood."

Read more at the Deseret News.

University of Utah athletics director Chris Hill retires

University of Utah athletics director Chris Hill announced his retirement on Monday, according to the Deseret News.

Hill said that he couldn’t imagine having the job he had for more than 30 years.

“In January, we made the decision,” he said, pausing to collect himself. “There are decisions in life that are hard. … You get married because your heart tells you to. You have children, if you are fortunate enough and want to have children, because your heart tells you to. Lord knows the tax deduction is not worth it. You get in your car and drive on I-80 without a job because your heart told you to. … Well this one, I put the yellow notepad down (because) I could have gone on forever. But my heart is telling me it’s time. It feels good.”

Originally, Hill wanted to announce his decision after the basketball season. Now, he joked, he stole the thunder from the Utes, who will play in the NIT Final Four on Tuesday night.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Australia, U.S. expel Russian diplomats

Australia became the latest country to expel Russian diplomats in the wake of the poisoning of a Russian spy in the United Kingdom, according to BBC News.

Australia joined 23 other countries who banned more than 100 diplomats in a response conjured by the EU and the United States.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball said Russia threatens the freedom of other countries.

"That is why we are taking this action today with another 23 nations (around) the world. We are defying this lawlessness, this recklessness of Russia," he said.

Read more at BBC News.

Citizenship question added to census

The Commerce Department has added a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census, according to USA Today.

The U.S. Census Bureau counts the number of people in the country every 10 years but won’t ask for people’s citizenship status.

However, the Justice Department asked the agency to add the question in 2020’s Census.

The Commerce Department said it added the question to enforce the Voting Rights Act, which looks to curb illegal voting.

Read more at USA Today.

