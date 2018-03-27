SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-80 late Monday.

Annastasia Seufale, 30, was heading west on I-80 about 11:50 p.m. when she veered to the left for an unknown reason and hit a concrete barrier, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Seufale, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, the UHP stated.

What caused the woman to veer off the road was under investigation Tuesday.

Debris from the crash caused a second accident, but there were no injuries, troopers said.