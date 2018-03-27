SALT LAKE CITY — Highland's Cesley Parrish, 16, is moving on to the next round in season 16 of "American Idol."

Cesley's first round of auditions were not aired on television, but she was featured on March 26 during group rounds. Her group of four singers all had trouble remembering the lyrics to "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees. Judge Katy Perry cupped her ear during Cesley's solo as if she had a hard time hearing Cesley's breathy voice.

Eric McCandless, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. Utah resident Cesley Parrish, right, performing with her "American Idol" group. Parrish will advance to the next round of the rebooted ABC singing competition.

Despite these challenges, the judges advanced Cesley and two other members of her group onto the next round on the singing competition. Judge Lionel Richie complimented the group for pulling the performance together even though they struggled with the words.

The previous 15 seasons of "American Idol" ran on Fox. The show that discovered stars such as Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood is now being rebooted on ABC. The next episode will air Sunday April 1.