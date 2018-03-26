SALT LAKE CITY —The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made significant changes Monday to policies that will change the way bishops and stake presidencies counsel victims of sexual abuse and how they conduct interviews with church members, including women and children.

The four new statements in policies or guidelines released on Monday will become part of the church's Handbook of Instructions for local leaders. The statements were included in a document titled "Preventing and responding to abuse" that was included with a First Presidency letter sent to local leaders on Monday.

The changes are:

• "Members should never be encouraged to remain in a home or situation that is abusive or unsafe."

• "When a member of a stake presidency or bishopric or another assigned leader meets with a child, youth, or woman, he or she should ask a parent or another adult to be in an adjoining room, foyer, or hall. If the person being interviewed desires, another adult may be invited to participate in the interview. Leaders should avoid all circumstances that could be misunderstood."

• "Church leaders should never disregard a report of abuse or counsel a member not to report criminal activity to law enforcement personnel."

• "At least two adults must be present on all church-sponsored activities attended by youth or children."

The First Presidency sent the letter Monday to all general authorities of the church and thousands of stake, mission and district presidents and bishops and branch presidents in the United States and Canada.

The letter asked those local leaders to teach the policies and guidelines to stake and ward councils, which are comprised of men and women who lead various groups within congregations.

"To ensure the safety and protection of children, youth and adults, we ask that all priesthood and auxiliary leaders become familiar with existing church policies and guidelines on preventing and responding to abuse," stated the letter, which was signed by church President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

The letter came one week after a recording leaked making public a woman's longstanding accusation that a former president of the Missionary Training Center raped her while she was a missionary there in 1984.

A spokesman said the policy on interviews was designed to allow the person being interviewed to select the adult.

The story will be updated.