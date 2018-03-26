Utah residents received more robocalls than ever before in 2017, according to a new report.

A new report from YouMail Robocall Index, which tracks the volume and length of robocalls in the U.S., found that more than 187 million robocalls "were made to Utah area codes in 2017," according to a press release emailed to the Deseret News.

About 158 million robocalls were made to Utah area codes in 2016, according to YouMail Robocall Index data emailed to the Deseret News.

Texas received the highest robocalls in the nation at 3.4 billion. Alaska, meanwhile, received the lowest at 21 million, according to the data.

Neighboring state Nevada received 257 million calls this year, while Colorado received 373 million. Idaho callers received 100 million calls, while Arizona residents received 464 million calls.

Wyoming had the least amount of calls in the Mountain West with 35 million calls, according to the data.

Robocalls often come from spoofers and scam callers. However, businesses often call residents without their consent, too. In fact, Capital One, Comcast, Home Depot, and Citibank ranked as the top robocallers (those who made the calls) to Utah numbers in February 2018 alone.

“This data illustrates a rapid expansion of the use of robocall technology and the toll these abusive calls take on Utah consumers,” said Margot Saunders, senior counsel at the National Consumer Law Center, in a press release.

February was a record-breaking month for robocalls nationwide with an average of 98.1 million per day, which is a new daily record for YouMail Robocall since it launched in 2015, according to a press release.

The 2.75 billion robocalls across the country in February represented a 24 percent increase from the year before.

The Federal Trade Commission released a report earlier this year that found Americans filed 4.5 million complaints about robocalls, compared to the 3.4 million in 2016.

Of those, 66,000 came from Utah residents alone, according to the FTC.

There are ways to avoid robocalls in the future. The Verge writer Chris Welch unveiled eight different ways to stop receiving those calls with your iPhone or Android device, such as downloading apps such as Nomorobo, RoboKiller and Hiya.

You can also buy a Samsung or Google phone that identifies spam callers, or you can set your phone to Do Not Disturb mode to avoid contacts.