Two of Elon Musk’s companies have officially left Facebook.

The chief executive officer of Tesla and Space Exploration Technology Corp. (SpaceX for short) took down his company’s pages after a random person encouraged him to do so, according to Bloomberg.

The decision happened after Musk wrote in a series of tweets on Friday that he didn't know Tesla and SpaceX had Facebook pages.

One commenter asked him to take down the pages.

“Will do,” Musk responded.

Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man? — ㅤ (@serdarsprofile) March 23, 2018

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Another user shared a photo to Tesla’s official page and asked him to take it down.

“Definitely. Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted back.

Definitely. Looks lame anyway. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Now, both Tesla and SpaceX no longer have Facebook pages, Bloomberg reported.

“And just for good measure, it seems that the Facebook page for Tesla-owned Solar City has disappeared as well,” The Verge reported.

Musk’s move comes during a tough time for Facebook. The company has been embroiled in controversy after reports over a week ago revealed Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm with ties to President Donald Trump‘s campaign, bought data from an app developer who had data for 50 million Facebook users.

A backlash against Facebook ensued. The co-founder of WhatsApp, which Facebook bought in 2014, said it was time to delete Facebook, according to the Deseret News.

Other former Facebook executives, including the company’s former head of growth Chamath Palihapitiya, also expressed concern over the social network.

Sound speaker company Sonos said that it planned to pull its ads from Facebook, too.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg apologized in an interview with CNN last week, saying that the company broke the trust it had with its users.

Facebook users have flocked to Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, to escape Facebook. Others have tried to delete the app, or at least figure out ways to make their data safer.