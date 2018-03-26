SALT LAKE CITY — Jurassic World is coming to life, sort of.

Universal recently announced the release of a new game called “Jurassic World Alive,” an augmented reality game akin to "Pokemon Go" that allows gamers to interact with and own pet dinosaurs.

Gamers can also discover new dinosaurs through the game, and, of course, allow their dinosaurs to battle each other.

The game, which Universal is creating with mobile-game developer Ludia, also allows players to discover dinos on a map. Then, using an in-game drone, gamers can collect DNA samples to upgrade their dinosaur and genetically modify them in a lab.

“Jurassic World fans have long dreamed of seeing these majestic and sometimes frightening creatures in real life,” said Chris Heatherly, EVP of games and digital platforms for Universal Brand Development, according to Variety. “With the location and AR technology available today, we can finally make that dream a reality.”

But the game’s one downfall is that it doesn’t require you to go outside, according to Forbes writer Paul Tassi.

Unlike "Pokemon Go" — a game that involved going outside and meeting up with friends to play, which was highly championed by critics — “Jurassic World Alive” doesn’t require outside interaction.

“Perhaps the weirdest thing about 'Jurassic World Alive' is the fact that you … don’t actually have to go outside to play it,” Tassi wrote. “You can, but you can also send out a ‘drone’ that will collect samples for you. Essentially a sanctioned form of '(Pokemon) Go' spoofing. While I’ve long complained about there being relatively little to do in 'Go' without being outside and mobile, this isn’t really what I was talking about, and it seems to kind of defeat the purpose of a title like this when you can sit at home and have a drone do the work for you.”

No specific release date has been announced, but Universal plans to release the game around the same time as “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which hits theaters on June 22.

“Jurassic World Alive” will join a litany of other augmented reality games that have become popular in recent months. In addition to "Pokemon Go," we’ve seen augmented reality games associated with the Harry Potter franchise and with Ghostbusters.