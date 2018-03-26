PARK CITY — A Midvale man has been sentenced to prison for murder in the shooting death of a popular Park City bartender.

James Enoch Henfling, 29, was sentenced March 19 to at least 15 years and up to life in prison for murder in the 2016 death of Jose Fernandez, 37. A concurrent sentence of five years to life was also ordered for felony discharge of a firearm.

A jury in October found Henfling guilty of the charges, both of which are first-degree felonies.

Court documents note that Henfling has spent 756 days in jail since his arrest.

Fernandez, 37, was found shot and "barey breathing" at the Snowcrest condominium complex, 1530 Empire Ave., on Feb. 22, 2016, after Henfling's distraught fiancee ran to a nearby 7-Eleven store and reported Henfling had shot someone, charging documents state.

Fernandez was rushed to an area hospital where he died four days later.

Henfling told police he had deliberately shot Fernandez in the head with a .40-caliber handgun, according to charging documents. Henfling's sister told police that after seeing her brother shoot Fernandez, the two of them fled the home without calling for help.

In his interview with police, Henfling said, "I guess I should have shot him in the foot or the hand or just in the air, but natural reaction, being a hunter you shoot to kill," charges state.

Fernandez was a fixture at the No Name Saloon & Grill, 447 Main, and the Boneyard Saloon, 1251 Kearns Blvd. He and his wife had found out they were about to be parents for the first time just days before the shooting.