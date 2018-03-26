PROMONTORY, Box Elder County — One man was killed and several others wounded in an explosion at a factory in northern Utah early Monday.

Ronald Larson, 64, of Cache Valley, was killed in an explosion just after 2 a.m. at Autoliv in Promontory, according to a prepared statement from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. Local fire crews "successfully extricated (Larson) from the building and transported (him) to Brigham City Hospital with severe burns," the sheriff's office stated.

He stopped breathing after arriving at the hospital and died a short time later, according to the sheriff's office.

"An immediate cause of the explosion is not known at this time. Mr. Larson was reported to be in the mixing portion of the building alone at the time of the incident," the sheriff's office stated. "There were reports of other personnel being injured. The extent of those injuries are not known at this time other than they are not life-threatening."

According to the company's website, Autoliv "is the world's largest automotive safety supplier."