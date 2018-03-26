OGDEN — Residents are invited help clean up the River Parkway Trail and the surrounding parks on Saturday, April 21, as part of Comcast Cares Day.

The event will be held in conjunction with the city’s 10th annual Make a Difference Week, where friends, neighbors or co-workers are encouraged to sign up for service projects in the community.

Volunteers for the trail cleanup will check in at Ogden Pioneer Stadium, 668 E. 17th St., from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. where they will be divided into project groups and enjoy donuts, juice and receive a T-shirt (while supplies last).

The project, which runs until noon, will involve picking up trash, trimming trees and bushes, spreading woodchips in playgrounds, cleaning up flower beds and sprucing up the Frisbee Golf Course. Lunch will then be served at the stadium.

All ages are welcome to participate, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. In addition to making improvements to the community, Comcast will donate money based on the number of volunteers who attend. Donations go toward other volunteer projects in our city.

Interested volunteers can fill out a registration form at ogdencity.com/DocumentCenter/View/6197 and and send it to staceyo@ogdencity.com or mail it to: Ogden City Volunteer Office, 133 W. 29th Street, Ogden, UT 84401.