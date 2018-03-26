NEPHI — Bureau of Land Management staff at the Little Sahara Recreation Area are expecting 20,000 visitors over Easter weekend.

In anticipation, 80 interagency personnel and law enforcement officers from BLM, Juab County and the state will be on hand to protect the public. In addition, the BLM will be instituting traffic control Thursday through Saturday until 9 p.m.

Flaggers will direct visitors paying with cash to the pay booth and those paying by credit card to the visitor center. Annual pass holders will be directed past the fee booth and into the recreation area. Visitors are asked to display the pass on their vehicle’s windshield. Visitors needing an annual pass will be directed to the visitor center.

Before visiting the area, please remember:

• The one-night permit fee for Easter weekend is $18 per vehicle. The fee includes use of the area for two days and one night.

• All four campgrounds will be open and provide access to flush/vault toilets, flush/dump stations, and a limited supply of potable water.

• All visitors to Sand Mountain are required to park 20 feet from paved roads.

• Firewood will not be available from vendors.

• Safety flags are required on all off-highway vehicles.

• No children under 8 are allowed to operate an off-highway vehicle on public lands, roads or trails in Utah. Children 8 through 15 may operate an OHV provided they possess a certificate issued by Utah State Parks and Recreations or equivalent from their home state. Resident operators 16 years of age or older may operate an OHV if they possess either a valid driver’s license or an approved certificate.

• Tunneling in the sand can be dangerous.

• Medical helicopters and ambulance service will be available.