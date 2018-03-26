DRAPER — Residents are invited to an open house on Thursday, April 19, to discuss a proposal to construct trail connections along Corner Canyon Creek and the East Jordan Canal.

The meeting, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. at Draper City Hall, 1020 E. Pioneer Road, will include city and Utah Department of Transportation staff, who will provide information, answer questions and take comments.

According to the city, the project will increase recreational opportunities and improve connectivity within the city’s existing trail system and a future connection to the Jordan River Parkway.

Those who cannot attend the meeting can submit comments online until April 30 at draper.ut.us/FormCenter/Parks-Recreation-44/Public-Comment-Form-II-Corner-Canyon-Cre-154.