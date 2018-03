TAYLORSVILLE — Residents are invited to drop off recyclables as well as bulk, green, electronic and hazardous waste during an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 21.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd.

Volunteers are welcome. For more information, call 385-468-6337 or email jsummerhays@wasatchfrontwaste.org.