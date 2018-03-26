PARK CITY — Several homes were evacuated in Old Town Park City Monday after a construction crew found what appeared to be a crate of old dynamite, according to police.

The dynamite was found in a milk crate under a house during excavation, according to a tweet from the Park City Fire District.

A bomb squad has been called to the scene to determine the threat level and whether the items are sticks of dynamite. A shelter for residents forced to evacuate was set up at the Park City Library.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.