SALT LAKE CITY — A man charged 2 1/2 years ago with raping a 15-year-old girl he was allegedly selling drugs to now faces more charges, according to charging documents.

Meanwhile, Lee Ervin Heyen, 43, of West Valley, wants to finally have his day in court.

"I did not wish to extend my trial, I'm innocent, and have been sitting in jail now for three years," Heyen wrote in a letter submitted to the court on March 12. "I have family that needs me out there. And I feel like after 8 postponements, this should have been in court two years ago on these new charges."

With his amended charges, Heyen now faces 14 felonies. They include seven counts of rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; two counts of unlawful sexually activity with a minor, a third-degree felony; and three counts of drug distribution, a third-degree felony.

Heyen's victims are two teen girls, according to charging documents.

A 15-year-old girl, who was friends with Heyen's teen son, said that Heyen "was her drug dealer who she spent a lot of time together smoking marijuana," the charges state. The girl told police that between May and July 2015, they had sex three time and she was forced to perform a sexual act once in a Wal-Mart parking lot, the charges state.

A second girl, who said that when she was between 14 and 16-years old from 2014 to 2016, she sold drugs for Heyen, according to court documents. Also during that time, Heyen raped her and "told her if she did not have sex with him he would harm her family," according to court documents.

Heyen was first charged in October 2015. The first amended information was filed in February 2016. A trial scheduled in August 2016 was continued to January 2017, then June 2017, then October 2017 and January of this year. A four day trial that was scheduled to start in May was recently rescheduled to June.

Heyen was also part of white supremacist group that was federally indicted on racketeering charges. Twelve members of the Soldiers of Aryan Culture were indicted in 2003 with corrupt organization conspiracy and violent crime in aid of racketeering activity, according to court records.

He was sentenced to just under four years in federal prison followed by three years supervised probation. On Monday, he was sentenced to two more years in federal prison with credit given for time served, plus an additional year of supervised release for violating the conditions of his orignal supervised released, according to court records. He admitted to the drug allegations against him but denied the rape allegations, federal court documents state.