University of Utah athletic director Chris Hill announced Monday that he will retire this spring.

Hill has served as the school’s athletic director for 31 years, having taken the job in 1987 when he was 37 years old.

"Chris Hill leaves a tremendous legacy at the University of Utah," said University of Utah President Ruth V. Watkins in a press release. "Chris has embodied all the traits needed to build a successful program: a student advocate, a skilled negotiator, a solid administrator with a keen eye for talent, an excellent fundraiser and a passionate sports fan. His leadership and relentless drive to raise the caliber and quality of our athletic programs over his 31-year career helped earn the university an invitation to join the Pac-12 Conference — a milestone that has proven to be transformational for our entire campus."

The announcement generated tremendous praise and recognition on Twitter from colleagues, media members and football players alike.

I'm happy for Chris Hill @utahAD. He has enjoyed a long and fruitful career. The two of us have shared a heated rivalry from a unique perspective of great respect. Congrats Chris on a job well done. — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) March 26, 2018

Whoever succeeds Dr. Chris Hill as @utahathletics AD will have huge shoes to fill. He is a great representative for Utah. Passionate about the school & doing his job. Was always welcoming to our broadcast crews, and always something nice to say. Wish Chris the best! https://t.co/WX1ImO3Vtx — Roxy Bernstein (@roxybernstein) March 26, 2018

Congratulations to my dear friend, Dr. Chris Hill, on his retirement announcement! His impact on @utahathletics is immeasurable. @RollTideMamma and I will look forward to having you and Kathy out to Alabama for a game. 🐘 https://t.co/iH3ttFiNGZ — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) March 26, 2018

"All of us who have worked in Utah athletics knew this place was a sleeping giant and we never gave up hope that we could get it done here."

Thank you Dr. Hill! #gouteshttps://t.co/SU4xLvTHRn — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 26, 2018

With Chris Hill retiring, the longest-active Power-5 AD-football coach combo — among those who were hired by their current AD — is Notre Dame's duo of Jack Swarbrick and Brian Kelly, who will enter their ninth season together in 2018-19. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 26, 2018

Utah's Chris Hill has surely been the Pac-12's most accomplished AD of the last 5-6 years. Retiring now. Made Utes relevant almost overnight in Pac-12. https://t.co/rpgtSBz7Dj — Greg Hansen (@ghansen711) March 26, 2018

Love him or hate him Utah AD Chris Hill has left quite the legacy and seriously helped to blaze trails for University of Utah Athletics to be where it is today. Big shoes to fill. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) March 26, 2018

Until this morning, Chris Hill was the longest tenured Athletic Director in NCAA at 31 years.



His sustained success and continuous upward trend of @utahathletics was impressive to say the least. — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) March 26, 2018

Not an easy first task for an incoming university president. Big shoes to be filled in Chris Hill's absence. https://t.co/uHeR2Ru18g — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) March 26, 2018

Chris Hill had a great run. Helped get the Utes in the PAC - 12, Final Four in 98, 2 undefeated football seasons, stadium expansion in 97, facility upgrades. Utes might not be where they are today without his contributions. https://t.co/JvICNILEqG — Tyson Whiting (@TysonOnSports) March 26, 2018

Top 3 of Dr. Chris Hill's Legacy...

1. Pac 12 Membership

2. Facilities--Rice Eccles/Football &Basketball Practice Facilities

3. Hires-Majerus/McBride/Meyer/Whittingham#Utes — Bill Riley (@espn700bill) March 26, 2018

Aside from Larry Miller, I can't think of a single individual that has had a bigger and more lasting impact on sports in the state of Utah than Chris Hill. What he accomplished in 31 years on the hill is quite astounding when you look at it. — Dan Sorensen (@DSorensen) March 26, 2018

Departure of long-time AD Chris Hill leaves #Utes with big shoes to fill



“While [HIll's] well of accomplishments is deep, none was more prevalent than leading the way to get Utah into the Pac-12 Conference in 2010.”https://t.co/H7a2qml0In — SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) March 26, 2018

What Chris Hill did at the University of Utah is EXTREMELY rare. Turnarounds and that level of success in so many sports over so many years, reversing a rivalry and eventually arriving in a P5 conference is no easy task. — Tony Parks (@tonyparkszone) March 26, 2018

Dr Chris Hill hired and/or helped build all of the things people love about Utah Athletics. I will never fully understand the mixed feelings fans have about him. — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) March 26, 2018