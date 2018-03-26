University of Utah athletic director Chris Hill announced Monday that he will retire this spring.
Hill has served as the school's athletic director for 31 years, having taken the job in 1987 when he was 37 years old.
"Chris Hill leaves a tremendous legacy at the University of Utah," said University of Utah President Ruth V. Watkins in a press release. "Chris has embodied all the traits needed to build a successful program: a student advocate, a skilled negotiator, a solid administrator with a keen eye for talent, an excellent fundraiser and a passionate sports fan. His leadership and relentless drive to raise the caliber and quality of our athletic programs over his 31-year career helped earn the university an invitation to join the Pac-12 Conference — a milestone that has proven to be transformational for our entire campus."
The announcement generated tremendous praise and recognition on Twitter from colleagues, media members and football players alike.