SALT LAKE CITY — Zions Bank is inviting the public to nominate homes that can be spruced up with a fresh coat of exterior paint during the annual Paint-a-Thon service project in June.

Paint-a-Thon benefits low-income elderly, disabled and veteran residents in Idaho and Utah. Although Zions Bank receives referrals by city and state housing agencies, aging services, community organizations and local churches, it is also inviting the public to nominate qualified homeowners.

To be eligible for consideration, homeowners must meet federal Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines detailed at zionsbank.com/community. The website includes the link to the nomination form. Nominations are due by Sunday, April 15. For additional information, email ZionsBankEvents@zionsbank.com.

In addition to painting, Zions employees will provide yard cleanup, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.