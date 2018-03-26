Here’s a look at the news for March 26.

1 in 5 Utah women have suffered intimate partner violence

A new report found that about 1 in 5 Utah women has been a victim of intimate partner violence, according to the Deseret News.

The findings come from a phone questionnaire that interviewed 10,000 Utahns.

However, only 15 percent of respondents said they sought help.

Deanna Ferrell, a violence and injury epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health, told the Deseret News that victims don’t want to face the stereotype created by violence.

"They're scared to reach out and get help, so it's more likely to keep occurring," she told the Deseret News. "There aren't those social norms to talk about it and seek help when you are experiencing those things."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Thousands of Utahns rally for gun reform

On Saturday, thousands of Utahns joined the millions of Americans across the nation rallying for gun reform and safer schools, the Deseret News reported.

The rallies came in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three faculty members were killed.

Salt Lake police said about 8,000 people protested on Saturday.

Alicia Walker Ferree attended a similar march in St. George.

"Everyone was enthusiastic and yelling. … It was extraordinary," she said. "I have eight grandchildren … five of them are now in public schools. And I just can’t imagine what it would be like to have a school shooting happen in one of their schools."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utah Jazz defeat Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz rolled through the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, winning 110-91, according to the Deseret News.

The win guarantees the Jazz a winning season since the team has 42 wins in an 82-game season. The worst the team could finish is 42-40.

The Jazz finished with more rebounds, assists, blocks, fast-break points and points in the paint than the Warriors.

Utah is now tied with the Timberwolves for the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Because of tiebreakers, the team is currently ranked at the eighth spot.

Read more at the Deseret News.

64 dead in Russian mall fire

At least 64 people died on Sunday when a fire blazed through a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, according to CNN.

Authorities said the fire began in the “the cinema hall area of the four-story Winter Cherry shopping mall in the center of Kemerovo,” CNN reported.

Ten people went missing after the fire and another 10 are in the hospital.

Rescue workers continue to push their way onto the fourth floor of the building, but smoke and fire remain problematic.

"They can not make it through yet, as the temperature is high there," said Evgeny Dedyukhin, the first deputy head of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies.

Read more at CNN.

MORE NEWS:

Business Insider: China flies bombers and fighter jets near Taiwan as military tensions ramp up

CBS News: Saudi Arabia says Yemeni rebels fired ballistic missiles, killing 1 in Riyadh

New York Times: Carles Puigdemont Is Arrested in Germany, Drawing E.U. Giant Into Catalan Fight

CNN:Egypt elections: Polls open as Sisi faces little contest

NBC News: Nine Iranians charged in massive hacking scheme