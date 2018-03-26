ECHO JUNCTION — One person was killed and several others injured in a Monday morning crash on I-80 that Utah Highway Patrol troopers estimated involved 20 to 30 vehicles.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Echo Junction. Slick roads caused chain-reaction crashes that kept piling up on each other, according to the highway patrol.

Information about the person killed was not immediately available. Multiple ambulances and medical helicopters responded to the scene. It was not immediately known how many others were injured or their conditions.

A school bus was brought to the area to transport victims of the crash who were not injured to a nearby church to stay warm.

Westbound I-80 was expected to remain closed for several hours. Traffic was being diverted onto Old Echo Road.

UHP said none of the semi-trucks involved in the crash were hauling hazardous materials.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.