ECHO, Summit County — One person was killed and at least 16 others injured in a 23-vehicle pile up on I-80 early Monday that was being blamed on icy roads, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The series of chain-reaction accidents started about 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Echo Junction. Slick roads caused the crashes that kept piling up on each other, according to the highway patrol. The majority of vehicles involved were semitractor-trailers, the UHP stated.

Information about the person killed was not immediately available.

Multiple ambulances and medical helicopters responded to the scene. One person was flown to McKay Dee Hospital in critical condition, two were taken by ambulance to Park City Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and 13 with minor or no injuries were transported by a school bus to a church in Coalville to stay warm, according to the highway patrol.

Westbound I-80 was expected to remain closed for several hours. Traffic was being diverted onto Old Echo Road.

UHP said none of the semis involved in the crash were hauling hazardous materials.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.