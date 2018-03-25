SARDINE CANYON — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle while he was outside his car checking on other accident victims on state Route 91 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The trooper was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to the UHP.

Both lanes of state Route 91 in Sardine Canyon were temporarily closed while emergency crews responded to the crashes.

The highway was hit by heavy snowfall Sunday, which contributed to several crashes in the canyon about 5 miles outside of Logan, according to the UHP.

