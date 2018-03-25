1 of 2
View 2 Items
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Responders investigate the fatal accident at California Avenue and Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — One woman was killed and two others were hospitalized in critical condition Sunday as a result of a rollover crash about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of California Avenue and Bangerter Highway.

According to Utah Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the crash, Department of Natural Resources officers may have been involved in some capacity but were uninjured.

The investigation by the UHP, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Marjorie Cortez
Marjorie Cortez
Add a comment