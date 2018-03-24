WEST VALLEY CITY — Three people from a traveling rap group and one bystander were injured Saturday night when they were hit in a drive-by shooting at a West Valley parking lot.

Around 8 p.m., three men were standing outside their RV in a Walmart parking lot, 3180 S. 5600 West, when a vehicle driving south on 5600 West fired multiple rounds toward the RV, according to West Valley police.

One man, 36, was shot in the leg, another man 22, was shot in the torso and a third man, 23, was shot in the buttocks. All three left the scene in their RV, police said. A 14-year-old female bystander was also shot in the hip.

All four victims were hospitalized, but were stable, according to police.

Another person inside the RV was unharmed, police added.

This incident is currently being investigated, and police say they believe the shooting may have been gang-related.