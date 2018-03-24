SANDY — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after falling from a parking structure.

The boy, who was with family members, fell between 20 and 25 feet from a parking structure of Jordan Commons, about 9300 S. State in Sandy, around 6:30 p.m., according to Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

After Sandy paramedics responded to the incident, the 15-year-old was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition, Nielsen said.

There was "nothing suspicious" to lead police to believe the boy's fall was anything other than an accident, the sergeant said.