KEARNS — A man died at a Kearns swimming pool Saturday as he practiced holding his breath underwater, police say.

Lifeguards at the Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center, 5624 Cougar Lane, knew that Gabriel Crowther, 39, was practicing holding his breath underwater and were keeping an eye on him. When they noticed he hadn't come up from the water, they pulled him out and found him unresponsive, according to Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

First responders arrived about 9 a.m. and performed CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful and they declared Crowther dead, the lieutenant said.

He was unaware if the victim had been wearing scuba gear.

The pool was shut down while police investigated.