HERRIMAN — Three people were injured Saturday when a Razor ATV crashed into a tree in Herriman, police say.

The accident occurred in the intersection of 7800 West and 15000 South in the High Estates area around 1 p.m., Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said.

The conditions of the three involved ranged from good to serious, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.