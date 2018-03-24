SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of Utahns began gathering Saturday to participate in a "March for our Lives" held in conjunction with nearly 850 similar demonstrations all over the world.

Students, teachers and their families, as well as supporters in every state have joined the cause to "demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today," according to the group's website.

They're calling for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest school shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. Seventeen students and faculty were killed by a lone gunman that day and survivors at the high school have spoken out against local and federal politicians saying #enoughis enough.

Local marchers were expected to meet at West High School, 241 N. 300 West, and walk together to the Utah State Capitol, where student speakers will address the crowd. The march is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Gun-rights activists were planning to precede the "March for our Lives," with a "March Before our Lives," to show that gun rights matter to Americans, pertaining to their Second Amendment rights, but also that safe schools should be a priority. They plan to follow the same route, starting at 10 a.m., however, and ending at the Capitol.

Other Utah rallies are planned for St. George, Logan and Park City.

This story will be updated throughout the day.