You recent editorial about self-driving cars was ill-informed and missed the mark. The Uber car with human driver aboard allegedlly hit a woman who moved into traffic without warning — something that could happen to any driver. The car/driver was not given a traffic citation for the incident. Although self-driving cars are very new and still being tested, their track record is rather remarkable. Over time, I have no doubt self-driving cars will have a better track record for accidents and injuries than any human driver.

Kevan Clawson

South Jordan