Marlow Leftwich, of American Fork, busts a move during the victory dance following the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Utah State Basketball Tournament at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday. D'Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, president and CEO of the Special Olympics Utah, said this is the first state basketball tournament ever held for Special Olympics Utah. “The wonderful thing is helping them develop friendships,” she said about the athletes. “There’s a way for everyone to do basketball.” She said 50 teams from 30 delegations are competing in the tournament.

