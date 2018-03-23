PARK CITY — Two women allegedly hoping to start a business selling marijuana were charged Friday for having a large supply in their car.

Brinequa Bynum, 25, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Tanya Priscilla White, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, were charged in Summit County's 3rd District Court with possessing 100 pounds of marijuana or more, a second-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Bynum was charged with an additional traffic infraction for following too closely.

On Feb. 13, Bynum was pulled over on I-80 by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper for following another vehicle too closely, according to charging documents. A drug sniffing K-9 was used to check the car and "100 packages of marijuana weighing approximately one pound each were found in the vehicle," the charges state.

White told the trooper they were "taking the marijuana to Boston to sell it and she wanted to make a business out of selling marijuana," according to court documents.

An initial court hearing is set for May 7.