SALT LAKE CITY — The LDS Church learned in 2010 that a second woman had made an allegation of sexual abuse against a former president of the church's Missionary Training Center in Provo, the church said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

News broke earlier this week in a taped interview that a woman had alleged that she was raped by Joseph Bishop while she was a missionary under his care in the spring of 1984. He has denied that allegation.

The church statement said, "We are aware of one other woman (who is referenced in the December recording) who informed her local ecclesiastical leaders that she was sexually abused by Joseph Bishop while he served as president of the Missionary Training Center.

"When she reported the alleged abuse to her local church leaders in 2010, they provided emotional support as well as professional counseling services. Mr. Bishop’s local ecclesiastical leaders were contacted and they confronted him with her claims, which he denied, and local leaders did not feel they could pursue church discipline for Mr. Bishop."

The release said church leaders share "anger and distress church members and others feel to learn of incidents where those entrusted with sacred responsibilities violate God’s commandments and harm others."

It called such behavior repulsive and sinful.

"The church is looking into all aspects of the assertions on the recording of Joseph Bishop. This includes the work of outside legal counsel, who are interviewing priesthood leaders, family members, law enforcement officials and others with knowledge of these incidents."

Bishop told BYU University Police on Dec. 5, 2017, that he asked a missionary to expose her breasts to him at the MTC in the spring of 1984 and that she did. Police also interviewed the first woman, who said he raped her. The church statement said the church received the unredacted police report on Wednesday evening.

"We are committed to bringing accountability for what has occurred."

Bishop's son, an attorney who is representing him, said this week that his father adamantly denied the allegations and was confused about the timeline of events. He said the incident he described to police happened after the woman's mission in 1985 and that the she exposed herself without provocation.

Bishop's son did not immediately return a call Friday afternoon for comment.

Bishop was the MTC president from 1983-86.

"We continue to urge our leaders to take reports of abuse very seriously," the news release said. "Leaders should call the church's abuse helpline, which has been established to assure that victims are cared for and that abuse reporting laws are strictly obeyed."