The Deseret News and KSL Broadcast Group developed the Sterling Scholar program to focus attention on outstanding high school seniors. The purpose is to recognize them publicly, as well as award cash scholarships and tuition waivers from participating institutions.

The annual Sterling Scholar competition for the Northeast Utah Region was held on March 20 in the Student Ballroom at UVU in Orem.

The 2018 winners and runners-up in their respective categories are:

GENERAL SCHOLARSHIP:

Winner: Heidi Louisa Daniel, Uintah High School

Runners-up: Emily Rasband, Wasatch High School; Kennedy Powell, Union High School

AGRICULTURE SCIENCE:

Winner: Zayne Foy, Wasatch High School

Runners-up: KaliJo Eisel, North Summit High School; Emilee Wilson, Uintah High School

BUSINESS & MARKETING:

Winner: Meredith Sorensen, Altamont High School

Runners-up: Kallin Kelley, Wasatch High School; Elijah Levine, Park City High School

COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY:

Winner: Sarah Christine Jones, Uintah High School

Runners-up: Ashlee Weight, Union High School; Braydon Michael Jones, Morgan High School

DANCE:

Winner: Lauren Moss, Wasatch High School

Runners-up: Emma Kate Lindley, Morgan High School; Kaycee Staley, North Summit High School

ENGLISH:

Winner: Haley Evelyn Bess, Morgan High School

Runners-up: Kassidy Jones, North Summit High School; Spenser Alan Day, Uintah High School

FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCES:

Winner: Marissa Linares, Grantsville High School

Runners-up: Berkley Curtis, North Summit High School; Lillie Heath, Wasatch High School

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC:

Winner: Lillian Barrus, Wasatch High School

Runners-up: Ian Wagman, Park City High School; Zoe Croxford, North Summit High School

MATHEMATICS:

Winner: Peter Lachlan Christensen, Morgan High School

Runners-up: Eric Strobelt, Wasatch High School; Grace Bird, Grantsville High School

SCIENCE:

Winner: Dillon Clint Petty, Morgan High School

Runners-up: Peter Worthy Porter, Grantsville High School; Shaylen Reed, Wasatch High School

SKILLED & TECHNICAL SCIENCES EDUCATION:

Winner: Kael Berkley, Wasatch High School

Runners-up: Nathaniel Robert Stagg, Altamont High School; Daniel Franklin Floyd, Morgan High School

SOCIAL SCIENCE:

Winner: David Ezra Christensen, Grantsville High School

Runners-up: Anne Hendry, North Summit High School; Sydney Parker, Wasatch High School

SPEECH/THEATER ARTS/FORENSICS:

Winner: Carl T. Nielson, Wasatch High School

Runners-up: Gavin Serr, Park City High School; Kamri McKenna Campbell, Union High School

VISUAL ARTS:

Winner: Lindsay Nicole Seitz, Uintah High School

Runners-up: Kaitlyn Andrus, Grantsville High School; Shelby Lynn Lynam, Morgan High School

VOCAL PERFORMANCE:

Winner: Mosiah Murdock, Wasatch High School

Runners-up: Mary Olney, Grantsville High School; Scott LaVell Olsen, Uintah High School

WORLD LANGUAGES:

Winner: Sydney Whitby, Wasatch High School

Runners-up: Breckyn Bond, Morgan High School; Brenden Jay Bodily, Uintah High School

