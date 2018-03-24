The Deseret News and KSL Broadcast Group developed the Sterling Scholar program to focus attention on outstanding high school seniors. The purpose is to recognize them publicly, as well as award cash scholarships and tuition waivers from participating institutions.
The annual Sterling Scholar competition for the Northeast Utah Region was held on March 20 in the Student Ballroom at UVU in Orem.
The 2018 winners and runners-up in their respective categories are:
GENERAL SCHOLARSHIP:
Winner: Heidi Louisa Daniel, Uintah High School
Runners-up: Emily Rasband, Wasatch High School; Kennedy Powell, Union High School
AGRICULTURE SCIENCE:
Winner: Zayne Foy, Wasatch High School
Runners-up: KaliJo Eisel, North Summit High School; Emilee Wilson, Uintah High School
BUSINESS & MARKETING:
Winner: Meredith Sorensen, Altamont High School
Runners-up: Kallin Kelley, Wasatch High School; Elijah Levine, Park City High School
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY:
Winner: Sarah Christine Jones, Uintah High School
Runners-up: Ashlee Weight, Union High School; Braydon Michael Jones, Morgan High School
DANCE:
Winner: Lauren Moss, Wasatch High School
Runners-up: Emma Kate Lindley, Morgan High School; Kaycee Staley, North Summit High School
ENGLISH:
Winner: Haley Evelyn Bess, Morgan High School
Runners-up: Kassidy Jones, North Summit High School; Spenser Alan Day, Uintah High School
FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCES:
Winner: Marissa Linares, Grantsville High School
Runners-up: Berkley Curtis, North Summit High School; Lillie Heath, Wasatch High School
INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC:
Winner: Lillian Barrus, Wasatch High School
Runners-up: Ian Wagman, Park City High School; Zoe Croxford, North Summit High School
MATHEMATICS:
Winner: Peter Lachlan Christensen, Morgan High School
Runners-up: Eric Strobelt, Wasatch High School; Grace Bird, Grantsville High School
SCIENCE:
Winner: Dillon Clint Petty, Morgan High School
Runners-up: Peter Worthy Porter, Grantsville High School; Shaylen Reed, Wasatch High School
SKILLED & TECHNICAL SCIENCES EDUCATION:
Winner: Kael Berkley, Wasatch High School
Runners-up: Nathaniel Robert Stagg, Altamont High School; Daniel Franklin Floyd, Morgan High School
SOCIAL SCIENCE:
Winner: David Ezra Christensen, Grantsville High School
Runners-up: Anne Hendry, North Summit High School; Sydney Parker, Wasatch High School
SPEECH/THEATER ARTS/FORENSICS:
Winner: Carl T. Nielson, Wasatch High School
Runners-up: Gavin Serr, Park City High School; Kamri McKenna Campbell, Union High School
VISUAL ARTS:
Winner: Lindsay Nicole Seitz, Uintah High School
Runners-up: Kaitlyn Andrus, Grantsville High School; Shelby Lynn Lynam, Morgan High School
VOCAL PERFORMANCE:
Winner: Mosiah Murdock, Wasatch High School
Runners-up: Mary Olney, Grantsville High School; Scott LaVell Olsen, Uintah High School
WORLD LANGUAGES:
Winner: Sydney Whitby, Wasatch High School
Runners-up: Breckyn Bond, Morgan High School; Brenden Jay Bodily, Uintah High School
