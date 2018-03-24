The Deseret News and KSL Broadcast Group developed the Sterling Scholar program to focus attention on outstanding high school seniors. The purpose is to recognize them publicly, as well as award cash scholarships and tuition waivers from participating institutions.

The annual Sterling Scholar competition for the Southwest Utah Region was held on March 21st at the USU campus in Price.

The 2018 winners and runners-up in their respective categories are:

BUSINESS & MARKETING:

Winner: Makara Morgan, Carbon High School

Makara Morgan, Carbon High School, Business & Marketing category winner.

Runners-up: Brans Petersen, Emery High School; Brooklyn Grover, San Juan High School

Brans Petersen, Emery High School, Business & Marketing category runner-up.

Brooklyn Grover, San Juan High School, Business & Marketing category runner-up.

COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY:

Winner: Sid Schaefer, Whitehorse High School

Sid Schaefer, Whitehorse High School, Computer Technology category winner.

Runners-up: Camaysa Crittenden, Monticello High School; Jessica Walker, San Juan High School

Camaysa Crittenden, Monticello High School, Computer Technology category runner-up.

Jessica Walker, San Juan High School, Computer Technology category runner-up.

DANCE:

Winner: Mikelle Monson, Carbon High School

Mikelle Monson, Carbon High School, Dance category winner.

Runners-up: Abigail Isabella Mason, Grand County High School; Halle Young, Monticello High School

Abigail Isabella Mason, Grand County High School, Dance category runner-up.

Halle Young, Monticello High School, Dance category runner-up.

DRAMA & VOCAL PERFORMANCE:

Winner: Ashley Berrett, San Juan High School

Ashley Berrett, San Juan High School, Drama & Vocal Performance category winner.

Runners-up: Bethany Prettyman, Carbon High School; David White, Emery High School

Bethany Prettyman, Carbon High School, Drama & Vocal Performance category runner-up.

David White, Emery High School, Drama & Vocal Performance category runner-up.

ENGLISH:

Winner: Mersedez Clifford, Carbon High School

Mersedez Clifford, Carbon High School, English category winner.

Runners-up: Aidan G. Newton, Grand County High School; Breanne Slade, Monticello High School

Aidan G. Newton, Grand County High School, English category category runner-up.

Breanne Slade, Monticello High School, English category runner-up.

FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCES:

Winner: Abbie Huntington, Emery High School

Abbie Huntington, Emery High School, Family and Consumer Sciences category winner.

Runners-up: Canden Stockdale, Carbon High School; Ryann Shumway, San Juan High School

Canden Stockdale, Carbon High School, Family & Consumer Sciences category runner-up.

Ryann Shumway, San Juan High School, Family & Consumer Sciences category runner-up.

FORENSICS & SPEECH:

Winner: Grace Osusky, Grand County High School

Grace Osusky, Grand County High School, Forensics & Speech category winner.

Runners-up: Jaylee Cox, Carbon High School; Nathanial Smith, Emery High School

Jaylee Cox, Carbon High School, Forensics & Speech category runner-up.

Nathanial Smith, Emery High School, Forensics & Speech category runner-up.

MATHEMATICS:

Winner: Samantha Roberts, Emery High School

Samantha Roberts, Emery High School, Mathematics category winner.

Runners-up: Alyssa Reeve, Monticello High School; Lindsey McFarlane, Green River High School

Alyssa Reeve, Monticello High School, Mathematics category runner-up.

Lindsey McFarlane, Green River High School, Mathematics category runner-up.

MUSIC:

Winner: Adriana Taylor, Carbon High School

Adriana Taylor, Carbon High School, Music category winner.

Runners-up: Ashley Adair, Monticello High School; Eva Perkins, San Juan High School

Ashley Adair, Monticello High School, Music category runner-up.

Eva Perkins, San Juan High School, Music category runner-up.

SCIENCE:

Winner: Luke Hansen, Carbon High School

Luke Hansen, Carbon High School, Science category winner.

Runners-up: Ryan Lewis, Grand County High School; Vincient Saltclah, Whitehorse High School

Ryan Lewis, Grand County High School, Science category runner-up.

Vincient Saltclah, Whitehorse High School, Science category runner-up.

SKILLED & TECHNICAL SCIENCE EDUCATION:

Winner: Brayson Wlcox, Monticello High School

Brayson Wilcox, Monticello High School, Skilled & Technical Science Education category winner.

Runners-up: Ashley Leautaud, Carbon High School; Rhett C. Lee, San Juan High School

Ashley Leautaud, Carbon High School, Skilled & Technical Science Education category runner-up

Rhett C. Lee, San Juan High School, Skilled & Technical Science Education category runner-up.

SOCIAL SCIENCE:

Winner: Tyler Moreau, Grand County High School

Tyler Moreau, Grand County High School, Social Science category winner.

Runners-up: Riata Christiansen, Emery High School; Tyler Pierce, Carbon High School

Riata Christiansen, Emery High School, Social Science category runner-up.

Tyler Pierce, Carbon High School, Social Science category runner-up.

VISUAL ARTS:

Winner: Trinity Yazzie, Grand County High School

Trinity Yazzie, Grand County High School, Visual Art category winner.

Runners-up: Crystal Stanley, Monument Valley High School; Zoie Chamberlain, San Juan High School

Crystal Stanley, Monument Valley High School, Visual Arts category runner-up.

Zoie Chamberlain, San Juan High School, Visual Arts category runner-up.

WORLD LANGUAGES:

Winner: Elexis Dalton, Emery High School

Elexis Dalton, Emery High School, World Language category winner.

Runners-up: Kathryn Black, San Juan High School; Katie Datzman, Carbon High School

Kathryn Black, San Juan High School, World Language category runner-up.