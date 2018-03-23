SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been more than seven years since Jonathon Blank lost both of his legs in Afghanistan.

In 2010, Blank, who is from Augusta, Kansas, extended his four-year enlistment in the Marines so he could deploy, according to an article from The Wichita Eagle. He was a Force Reconnaissance Marine, part of a special forces unit, and while on the unit’s final mission in Helmand Province, a hidden bomb exploded beneath Blank on Oct. 26, 2010, ripping off his legs and nearly killing him.

But the 30-year-old veteran, who now lives in Tooele, has only risen above this tragedy. On Wednesday, March 28, the war hero will be featured on survival expert Bear Grylls’ new Facebook Watch show, “Bear Grylls: Face the Wild.” The show premiered Wednesday, and in the upcoming episode, Blank will take on the wilderness with Grylls and challenge the limitations of his disability, according to a news release.

On Thursday, March 29, around noon, one day after the show airs, Grylls and Blank will be live on the Facebook Watch show page to discuss the episode and answer questions and comments, according to the release.

Grylls, who recently told Newsweek the participants on his show have “courage, humility, resourcefulness and a tenacious ‘never say die’ spirit,” was inspired by Blank’s story and honored to have him featured on the show.

“This show is one that I wanted to do for a long time because it takes everyday, unsung heroes on adventures into the wild,” Grylls told Newsweek. “There’s a real commonality to what really keeps people alive in the wild and what helps people survive in life.”

The show is streamed exclusively through Facebook Watch, and episodes are available Wednesdays at 10 a.m. MDT.