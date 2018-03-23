CEDAR CITY — The Southern Utah University board of trustees has approved an expansion of the engineering program with the addition of a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Current students have already started transitioning to the new degree, and the first degrees may be bestowed as early as fall 2018. New students can enroll for the program starting fall 2018.

Students will now have the option to pursue the bachelor’s degree in engineering (a broad-based engineering degree) or major in mechanical engineering.