MILLCREEK — Second Chance for Homeless Pets will offer $6 dog and cat vaccinations on Sunday, April 8, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccines available for dogs include DA2PP, Bordetella and rabies. Vaccines available for cats include FVRCP and rabies.

In addition, the nonprofit adoption agency, located at 200 Gordon Lane (4180 South), will offer microchips for $20. No appointment is necessary.